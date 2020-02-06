Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MAXIMUS worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. 403,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

