Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,471,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 269,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

