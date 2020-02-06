Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $74.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,939.29. 552,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,010.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

