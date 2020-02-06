Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 857,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.