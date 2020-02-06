Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Up 5.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $43.85, approximately 1,722,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,482,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -190.65, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 873.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

