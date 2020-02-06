Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading Up 11.5%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 167,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 84,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helix TCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix TCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.