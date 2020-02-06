HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $740.60 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00026373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $740.60 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006858 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004272 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044591 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.