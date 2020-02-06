Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 5.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 7,254,065 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,874,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.