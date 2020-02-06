Head-To-Head Contrast: Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.69% 8.88% 1.05% MidWestOne Financial Group 20.42% 11.23% 1.20%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mackinac Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mackinac Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 2.43 $13.85 million $1.30 12.23 MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 2.50 $43.63 million $3.40 9.72

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mackinac Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Mackinac Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

