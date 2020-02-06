Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 45.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

