Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,303 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.76 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.