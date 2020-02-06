Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in Capri by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.07. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

