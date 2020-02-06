Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.