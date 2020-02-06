Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

