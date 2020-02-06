Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.26 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 105,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,072. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

