HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

