Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up to $19.97

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $19.97. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 443,198 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $23,894,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.