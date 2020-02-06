Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $996.606M – 1.016 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.33.

HAE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

