Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Haemonetics worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.