Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
HABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,936. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
