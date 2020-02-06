Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,936. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

