GWM Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 616,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.45.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

