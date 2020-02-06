GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Metlife by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

