GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.