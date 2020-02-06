GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

