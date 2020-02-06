GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.