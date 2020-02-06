GWM Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $124.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.