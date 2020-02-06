Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Shares Down 13.2%

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo in Mexico and internationally. As of October 17, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 130 aircraft comprising Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners, and Embraer 170 and 190 aircraft covering approximately 1,000 destinations in 179 countries.

