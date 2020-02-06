GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. GrubHub updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 535,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,581. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,829.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

