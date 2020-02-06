Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Trading Down 3.6%

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 191,585 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 368,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Rnwbl will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

