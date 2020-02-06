Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 399,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,097. The company has a market cap of $913.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

