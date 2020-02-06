Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.