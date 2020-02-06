Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given News Impact Score of 0.60

News coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$15.33.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

