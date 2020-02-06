Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.03-7.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. Globe Life also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.03-7.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.25.

GL traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 652,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,444. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,269 shares of company stock worth $6,582,276. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

