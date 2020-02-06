Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $144,402.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.03038282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00210538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00132048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.