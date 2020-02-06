Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 515,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,359. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.