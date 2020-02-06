Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,343,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,789 shares of company stock worth $10,447,976. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

