Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,682,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

