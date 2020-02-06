Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.69. 1,624,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,320. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.72 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.