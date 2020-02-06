Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 961 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 588,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,498. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.