Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,564,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.