Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.04. 311,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,633. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $294.81 and a 52-week high of $393.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

