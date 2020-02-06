Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.30.

BA stock traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of -284.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.13. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

