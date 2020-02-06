Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 777,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

