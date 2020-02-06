Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 44,334 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.