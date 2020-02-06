Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 30,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

