Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.69. 2,267,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

