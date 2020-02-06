Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,456,000 after buying an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,555,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

