German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

