Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Shares Up 8.3%

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.95 ($2.80) and last traded at A$3.91 ($2.77), 3,624,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.61 ($2.56).

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.73 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.44%.

In related news, insider Georgette Nicholas 108,871 shares of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

