Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE) Shares Up 0.3%

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.07 ($2.18) and last traded at A$3.06 ($2.17), 5,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 24,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.05 ($2.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.11.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

